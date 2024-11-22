1 person killed and 2 wounded as result of Russian shelling of Krasnotorka in Donetsk region
In Donetsk region, as a result of an enemy attack on the suburb of Kramatorsk - Krasnotorka today, 22 November, a person was killed and others were wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the village came under enemy fire this morning. According to preliminary information, there were six attacks.
It is reported that all responsible services are working on the spot, the exact consequences of the shelling are being established.
"Be responsible! Evacuate!" - called the head of the RMA.
