Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, seven wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Pokrovsk, Siversk, and the villages of Malynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

In the Kurakhove community, 3 houses in Uspenivka were destroyed, 2 houses in Veselyi Hai and 1 in Hannivka were damaged; numerous multi-storey buildings and private houses were damaged in Kurakhove.

An agricultural enterprise was damaged by shelling in Malynivka.

On 21 November, at 8.30 am, the enemy sent an unmanned aerial vehicle with a live charge to the eastern part of Pokrovsk. As a result of the drone's hit, outbuildings were damaged. There were no reports of casualties.

Kramatorsk district

In Oleksandro-Kalynove, a "FAB-250" bomb injured a man and destroyed 11 private houses.

Russia dropped two "FAB-250" guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, injuring 6 civilians, damaging 11 apartment buildings, a boiler house, an educational institution, a gas pipeline and an electricity grid.

Bakhmut district

The occupiers shelled Siversk with artillery, killing a civilian and damaging 4 houses.

In the Chasiv Yar community, 7 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 non-residential premises and an industrial building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 8 times at localities in Donetsk region. 201 people, including 19 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

Read more: Forced evacuation zone to be expanded in Donetsk region - RMA















