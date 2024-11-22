Sweden to finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones - Umierov

Sweden will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones based on the Danish model.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

Umierov noted that this was agreed with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson during the Ukrainian minister's working visit to Sweden.

"This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, which demonstrates the confidence of our partners in our military-industrial potential," the statement said.

It is also reported that the ministers discussed plans for financing assistance to Ukraine for 2025.

"We are working to ensure that this support is even greater and meets the real needs of our defenders.

A separate focus is on equipping our brigades. We are finalizing agreements with our Nordic partners," added the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and thanked Sweden for its continued support of Ukraine.

