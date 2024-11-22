We see Trump’s victory as additional chance to accelerate peace process - Sybiha

Ukraine sees Donald Trump's victory in the US election as an additional chance to accelerate the peace process with a peace through strength approach.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky.

The minister confirmed that Ukraine currently has bipartisan support from the United States and the American people.

"We see Trump's victory as an additional chance to accelerate the peace process with peace through strength approach. And based on this philosophy, we hope to build our relations with the new Trump administration," Sybiha said.

As a reminder, the day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his team would "establish processes" with the team of the newly elected President of the United States Donald Trump.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said earlier that Trump would not support an agreement to end the war that would be unfavorable for Ukraine.

