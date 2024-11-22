At NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, we will raise issue of limiting Russia’s ability to produce ballistic missiles - Sybiha

Kyiv has already initiated a NATO-Ukraine Council on November 26 because of Russia's strike on Dnipro with an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile and is collecting evidence to present to its allies.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint briefing with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have already initiated a meeting in the Ukraine-NATO format. We already have a date - it's Tuesday next week. By this time, we will try to collect evidence as much as possible, conduct the necessary research to present our vision, our assessments of both the consequences and the type of weapon that was used to deliver this strike to our allies in a more substantive way," he said.

Read more: Russian Federation strikes Dnipro with ballistic missiles from "Kedr" missile system on 21 November - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The minister called the Russian strike a serious scale-up of the war and an escalation of aggression. According to Sybiha, it also increases risks for our civilian population and poses a serious challenge to transatlantic security.

"The meeting will focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and its air shield. We will raise the issue of limiting Russia's ability to produce this type of weapon and reducing other capabilities of the defense industry in general, which continues to grow despite all the sanctions," the Foreign Minister added.

Read more: Ukraine has plan to force Putin to peace - Sybiha