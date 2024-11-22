Russia handed over air defense systems and missiles to DPRK in exchange for soldiers - South Korea

Russia has probably provided North Korea with anti-aircraft missiles and air defense systems, as well as oil and various economic aid, in exchange for sending North Korean troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by South Korea's National Security Advisor Shin Won-sik, Voice of America reports, Censor.NET informs.

"It has been established that North Korea has been provided with appropriate equipment and anti-aircraft missiles to strengthen Pyongyang's weak air defense system," he said.

He also added that Pyongyang received "various forms of economic support" from Moscow for sending troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Also, according to the adviser, Russia could have provided Pyongyang with military technology to support the DPRK's satellite program after a failed attempt to launch a spy satellite earlier this year.

Earlier it was reported that since March, Russia has supplied the DPRK with more than a million barrels (56 thousand tons) of oil.

