Military from the DPR have already been spotted fighting on the side of Russia in the Kharkiv direction of the front. Their number is not disclosed.

"We see that there are already military personnel from the DPRK in our direction.I see that they are dividing into units, reinforcing their combat units and making a small amassment on the front line. They are waiting for worse weather, because this is the best time for the enemy to conduct assault operations," said Nazarii Kishak, commander of a consolidated unit of the 153rd separate mechanized brigade, on the air of the United News telethon on November 22.

According to him, the occupants continue "meat assaults" without using a large number of heavy equipment: "The only equipment they have left is a couple of burnt-out tanks and two-wheel tractors."

The appearance of the North Korean military in the Kharkiv direction was confirmed to Suspilne by the spokesman of the OTG "Kharkiv" Yevhen Romanov.

Participation of the DPRK military in the war

As a reminder, North Korea's military has joined Russian paratroopers and marines. Some of them are already fighting in the Kursk region.

It has become known that the DPRK troops who arrived to help the ruscists are commanded by Brigadier General Kim Yong Bok. He is one of the ten most senior military officers in his country.