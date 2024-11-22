November 23 is declared day of mourning in Sumy

On November 23, Sumy declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack by the Shaheds, which was carried out in the city today, November 22.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar.

"As a sign of mourning for the victims, the Day of Mourning has been declared on November 23 in the Sumy City Territorial Community. My condolences to the families and friends," the statement reads.

On the morning of November 22, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with Shaheds. They hit a residential neighborhood, killing two people and injuring 12 others.

Later it became known that the "Shaheds" used by the Russians to hit Sumy were equipped with shrapnel. According to Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the RMA, this weapon is used to kill people, not to destroy objects, and this is the first time it has been used in Sumy.