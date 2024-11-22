"Shaheds" used to attack Sumy were equipped with shrapnel. PHOTOS

On the morning of 22 November, Russian troops attacked Sumy with three kamikaze drones equipped with shrapnel.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the RMA, Volodymyr Artiukh, said this in a commentary to "Suspilne".

The "Shaheds" used to hit Sumy were equipped with shrapnel. This weapon is used to kill people, not to destroy objects. This is the first time it has been used in Sumy," Artiukh said.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescuers unblocked 2 victims from the destroyed building and handed them over to doctors. The Russian strike also damaged 12 multi-storey and 5 private residential buildings, a shop and 3 cars.

Search and rescue and emergency recovery operations are underway.

As a reminder, on the morning of 22 November, the Russian invaders attacked Sumy with "shaheds". They hit a residential neighbourhood. 2 people were killed and 12 others were injured.

