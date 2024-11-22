Ruscists attack Sumy again with "shaheds", there are victims

On the morning of 22 November, explosions rang out in the area of Sumy. The enemy had attacked the region with drones. Powerful explosions were heard.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

He noted that "several powerful explosions" rang out.

The body of a dead person was found at the site of one of them.

Later, the official clarified that a dead person was also found at another of the hit sites.

Rescue services, police and medics are working at both locations, and the rescue operation is underway.

According to him, the threat of repeated enemy drone strikes remains in the region, and air defence is in place.

According to Oleksandr Lysenko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck a residential neighbourhood

