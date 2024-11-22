Air Defense Forces shot down 64 out of 114 enemy UAVs since beginning of day - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On Friday, November 22, starting at 1.30 a.m., the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the Russian Orel. Air defense forces destroyed 64 Russian drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 114 enemy air targets.

As of 5:30 p.m., air defense shot down 64 enemy drones, mostly in the center of the country and in the northeastern regions.

41 drones were disappeared from radar, probably due to active counteraction of the electronic warfare of the Defense Forces, and two more Russian UAVs left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia and Belarus.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

The Air Force added that combat operations continue, as four enemy UAVs are still in Ukrainian airspace.

