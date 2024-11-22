Air Defense Headquarters established in Kyiv, - General Staff of AFU
On November 19, the Air Defense Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was established in Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told Suspilne about it.
It is noted that it is also planned to create similar agencies in two more regions.
According to the source, similar headquarters will be created in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. He did not provide any other details.
Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would present a reform concept that envisages the transition of the army to a corps-brigade structure.
