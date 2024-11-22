Russian troops shell 9 communities in Sumy region: use drones, artillery and mortars

On November 22, Russian troops fired 55 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 127 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

Velyka Pysarivka community: an attack by FPV drones (3 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions), and dropping of VOG from a UAV (6 explosions).

Bilopillia community: 11 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also an attack by FPV drones (3 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with artillery (12 explosions), mortars (8 explosions), FPV drone (1 explosion), and dropped VOG from a UAV (12 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with artillery (6 explosions), mortars (8 explosions), and an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Seredyna-Buda community: VOG was dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions), mortars (10 explosions), and an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Verkhnia Syrovatka community: Russians fired from MLRS (3 explosions).

Myropillia community: attacks with FPV drones (6 explosions).

Yunakivka community: artillery shelling was recorded (13 explosions).

As a reminder, on November 21, the authorities in Krasnopillya, Sumy region, announced a mandatory evacuation of the population to safer areas.