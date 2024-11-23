Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 729,720 people (+1420 per day), 9,419 tanks, 20,760 artillery systems, and 19,192 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 729,720 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.11.24 are approximately

personnel - about 729720 (+1420) people,

tanks - 9419 (+20) units

armored combat vehicles - 19192 (+36) units

artillery systems - 20760 (+24) units,

MLRS - 1254 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1004 (+0) units

airplanes - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19365 (+105),

cruise missiles - 2764 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 29850 (+73) units

special equipment - 3678 (+3).

