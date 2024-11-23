Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 729,720 people (+1420 per day), 9,419 tanks, 20,760 artillery systems, and 19,192 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 729,720 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.11.24 are approximately
personnel - about 729720 (+1420) people,
tanks - 9419 (+20) units
armored combat vehicles - 19192 (+36) units
artillery systems - 20760 (+24) units,
MLRS - 1254 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 1004 (+0) units
airplanes - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19365 (+105),
cruise missiles - 2764 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 29850 (+73) units
special equipment - 3678 (+3).
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password