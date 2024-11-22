Continuation of the series from the factory of death - the halls of packing and sorting corpses of the Rostov military morgue of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

🔞Be careful, the footage shows many corpses of Russian Armed Forces servicemen with varying degrees of fragmentation and decomposition.

Life here is in full swing, and work is in full swing. Between the rows of bodies, each "merchant" is looking for his own "KIA (killed in action)" to take to exchange it for a Lada.

See more: 776 new graves appeared in just one cemetery of "Wagner" PMC in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation in 7 months. PHOTOS