Russia was preparing for new genocide of Ukrainians long before full-scale invasion. It was about execution lists, mobile crematoria and mass graves, - Budanov

Russia's preparations for genocide against the Ukrainian people before the full-scale invasion included the creation of execution lists, mobile crematoria and mass graves.

This was stated by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov during a speech at the forum "Genocidal practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: from the Holodomor to the Russian-Ukrainian war," Censor.NET reports.

Budanov emphasized that the current military and political leadership of the aggressor state had been deliberately preparing for the genocide of Ukrainians long before the full-scale invasion.

In particular, in an article by Russian dictator Putin published in July 2021, the Kremlin leader once again denied the right of the Ukrainian nation to exist.

"Russian propaganda, the highest state authorities, high-ranking officials and the entire state machine, having received such a blessing from their leader, have repeatedly called for the destruction of Ukrainians," the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recalled.

According to the head of military intelligence, total Ukrainophobia has affected the entire Russian society.

"The genocide of Ukrainians is not only the state policy of the Russian Federation, but also a mandatory social belief, handed down from above," Budanov stated.

"Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers were instructed on the location of collective graves.

[Teachers of the Ukrainian language, literature, history, ATO veterans, journalists, scientists, writers, priests of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and other denominations who supported Ukraine, public and political figures, heads of state and self-government bodies were to be included in the execution lists," said the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The maniacal instructions and guidelines were simultaneously implemented in different regions of Ukraine invaded by the Russian occupants.

"We have seen horrific mass crimes against Ukrainian citizens, the facts of which have become known to the whole world. The atrocities committed by the Russian Armed Forces in Borodianka, Bucha, Hostomel, Izium, Mariupol and many other Ukrainian towns and cities showed that these identical and synchronized actions were based on clear doctrinal provisions of the Russian genocidal policy of the government and military leadership," Budanov concluded.

Earlier, Russian propagandist Puchkov called for the genocide of Ukrainians and said: "I believe that all this Nazi scum should be shot without mercy."