SOF fighters raided enemy positions in Kursk and captured occupiers: "Please don’t shoot, there are three of us". VIDEO
While conducting special reconnaissance in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, soldiers of the 8th Special Forces Regiment of the Prince Izyaslav Mstyslavych Special Operations Forces raided enemy positions. The Special Forces eliminated ten occupants, and three more were captured.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
