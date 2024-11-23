ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4174 visitors online
News War
15 940 20

SOF fighters raided enemy positions in Kursk and captured occupiers: "Please don’t shoot, there are three of us". VIDEO

While conducting special reconnaissance in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, soldiers of the 8th Special Forces Regiment of the Prince Izyaslav Mstyslavych Special Operations Forces raided enemy positions. The Special Forces eliminated ten occupants, and three more were captured.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Blinken to participate in G7 ministerial meeting in Italy: Russian war against Ukraine among topics

Author: 

elimination (4932) SOF (275) Kursk (720)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 