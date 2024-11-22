Blinken to participate in G7 ministerial meeting in Italy: Russian war against Ukraine among topics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers. The meeting will be held in Italy. Among the topics is Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the State Department, Censor.NET reports.

The US Foreign Ministry said that Blinken's visit to Italy will last from November 23 to 27.

At a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, he will discuss a number of issues with his partners, including conflicts in the Middle East, Russia's war against Ukraine, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition, after the talks with the ministers, Blinken plans to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican. One of the topics of conversation will be Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

