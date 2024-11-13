Sybiha and Blinken discuss Ukraine’s military needs and further U.S. aid

Today, on November 13, during a visit to Belgium, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held bilateral talks in Brussels with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As noted, the diplomats focused on negotiations on Ukraine's defense capabilities, strengthening the air shield ahead of winter, the need for long-range weapons for the Defense Forces, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Sybiha briefed Blinken on the aftermath of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. The minister noted that 96 drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles, were used in the attack.

"The Russians have once again attacked innocent people, children, entire families, while they were peacefully sleeping in their homes. They are committing war crimes, attacking civilians and infrastructure day and night. We must stop the aggressor with weapons, sanctions and diplomacy," he said.

Sybiha emphasized that the defense of Ukraine cannot be suspended or postponed, as Russia is bombing Ukraine's critical infrastructure, energy system, ports, hospitals and schools every day. The minister added that Ukraine needs to strengthen its defense to protect people right now, so the partners should speed up the adoption of all important decisions.

n this context, Sybiha said that it is a critical moment not only for Ukraine but also for other regions of the world. According to the minister, the future of transatlantic and global security is being decided in Ukraine.

"Russia is using Iranian drones, North Korean ballistic missiles and troops to attack Ukraine. In response, the Kremlin is providing assistance to these regimes. This is how this war undermines security in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It's all connected," he said.

In addition, he emphasized that in order to ensure long-term peace and stability in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, allies must force Russia to stop its aggression. He added that the partners can achieve a just peace only through unity and strength.

"Appeasement will not work. Only force will work," the minister emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry said that the parties also coordinated further steps after the US presidential election. Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine has always appreciated Washington's strong bipartisan support and maintains contact with both parties. According to the minister, the Ukrainian side is cooperating with both the newly elected president and his team and the current administration, which is preparing to leave office.

Sybiha also thanked Blinken for the unprecedented U.S. assistance to the Ukrainian people and emphasized the importance of the U.S. plans to disburse all previously approved military aid funds in the coming weeks, stressing the crucial importance of American leadership in restoring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Minister expressed confidence in further U.S. support and joint decisive steps.

