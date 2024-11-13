Blinken on lifting restrictions on strikes against Russia: "We will continue to adapt"

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States is adapting to the needs of Ukraine, given the changing situation on the battlefield.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"The criterion for our assistance to Ukraine, from February 2022 to the present day, is to make sure that we adapt to the needs of Ukraine as the battlefield changes, as what Russia is doing changes, where the front is, how the war is going, how the aggression is going. I am convinced that we will continue to adapt and adjust (assistance - Ed.) as needed," he said in response to a question about the possibility of easing restrictions on long-range weapons strikes deep into Russia.

According to Blinken, the Biden administration is committed to further assistance to Ukraine.

Watch more: Drones attacked an oil storage facility of Russian Reserve in Penza region of Russian Federation - mass media. VIDEO

"The president is determined that we put every dollar at our disposal, including the $61 billion package... And we are on our way to doing that. So those withdrawals that we can make from our military equipment will take place, and thus the funds will move forward. This should ensure that Ukraine continues to get what it needs from us," the US Secretary of State added.

Blinken also emphasized the importance of support from allies and partners.

"I am convinced, based on the conversations we have today and almost every day, that this support will continue, and not only that, I expect it to grow," he concluded.