Situation at ZNPP is becoming more dangerous due to frequent interruptions in external power supply - Halushchenko

Due to frequent interruptions in external power supply, the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is becoming increasingly dangerous. Not only Ukraine but the entire European region is under the threat of nuclear and radiation hazards.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.

"The situation is becoming even more dangerous due to frequent interruptions in external power supply. Since the occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has been disconnected from the main power lines almost every month due to Russian attacks. This week, the plant was on the verge of a complete blackout for the second time," Halushchenko emphasized.

According to him, Russia continues to ignore the IAEA mission aimed at the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and this emphasizes the urgent need for decisive action to restore the rule of international law and ensure global nuclear safety.

Halushchenko also emphasized that nuclear power plants located and operating on the territory controlled by Ukraine are currently under threat. In particular, Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continue to pose risks to the safe operation of our nuclear facilities.

He recalled that the attack on November 17, when Russia launched more than 120 missiles and 90 drones, led to damage to energy infrastructure, including substations that are key to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs.

"This attack demonstrates Russia's calculated and systematic efforts to undermine the safe operation of our nuclear facilities," Halushchenko emphasized.

In addition, he emphasized that for more than a decade, Russia has been inflicting large-scale destruction on Ukraine - from the illegal annexation of Crimea and occupation of Eastern Ukraine to the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"This war undermines international law and poses a significant threat to nuclear safety. It is unacceptable that not only Ukraine, but the entire European region is under threat," Halushchenko added.