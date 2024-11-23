US, Europe and Ukraine have stronger cards than Putin thinks - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to take a role in hypothetical negotiations, but the United States, Europe and Ukraine have stronger cards than he thinks.

According to Censor.NET, Sikorski said this in an interview with the Voice of America.

"Everyone wants peace. If Ukraine surrendered, there would be peace. So Putin also wants peace. The question is on what terms," Sikorski said.

However, according to him, the question is whether the UN Charter will be respected, whether the security and border guarantees that Ukraine already had, including from Russia, will be respected. And the question is how to achieve this.

"The war will not end when Ukraine stops fighting - in that case, Ukraine will end as well. The war will end when Putin stops fighting. So, we need Putin to come to the conclusion that the war was a mistake and that it cannot be won at an acceptable price," the Polish Foreign Minister added.

According to Sikorski, Putin is actually closer to this than he pretends.

"He is a braggart. In reality, the result so far is disastrous, and he is in trouble. He is trying to take on a role in hypothetical negotiations. But the United States, Europe, and Ukraine have stronger cards than he thinks," the Polish minister said.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Russia's use of a new ballistic missile to strike Ukraine is a manifestation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's desperation.