Soldiers of "Pomsta" brigade blew up enemy infantry fighting vehicle, cars and trucks, and burned down field ammunition depot. VIDEO

The operators of the Phoenix bombers of the commandant's office of the "Pomsta" brigade continue to destroy the enemy in Luhansk region.

Thus, within two days, an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, cars and trucks were blown up in the area of Kreminna and Serebryanske forestry, a field ammunition depot was burned, and occupiers' engineering and fortification structures were damaged and destroyed. The enemy also suffered losses in manpower.

This is reported on Telegram channel of the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus, Censor.NET reports.

