Soldiers of "Pomsta" brigade blew up enemy infantry fighting vehicle, cars and trucks, and burned down field ammunition depot. VIDEO
The operators of the Phoenix bombers of the commandant's office of the "Pomsta" brigade continue to destroy the enemy in Luhansk region.
Thus, within two days, an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, cars and trucks were blown up in the area of Kreminna and Serebryanske forestry, a field ammunition depot was burned, and occupiers' engineering and fortification structures were damaged and destroyed. The enemy also suffered losses in manpower.
This is reported on Telegram channel of the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password