Estonian Defense Ministry: Oreshnik ballistic missile strike on Ukraine was "political signal" from Russia

Russia's use of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" in Ukraine can be seen as a political signal.

This was stated by the head of the combat readiness department of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, Gert Kaju, Censor.NET reports citing ERR.

He recalled the claims of Russian propaganda that the Oreshnik strike was a response to Ukraine's use of Western Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles against targets on Russian territory.

Kaju noted that it was "something that had not been used before, a completely different weapon system."

Read more: Russia to continue testing Oreshnik missile - Putin

"Whether this will be followed by the use of something like this is still unclear, but it is most likely a political signal, because intercontinental ballistic missiles are much more expensive than other weapons systems that are used on a daily basis," the Estonian Defense Ministry representative added.

Kaju also noted that in general, fighting continues along the entire frontline in Ukraine. Russian troops continue to advance despite significant losses - in some cases, they amount to one killed per meter of territory gained.

Russia uses a ballistic missile against Ukraine

On November 21, 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed this use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU says that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks but is playing a "nuclear gambit."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says that Russia tested an intermediate-range Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting the Dnipro.

The Kremlin said that Russia had warned the US about the launch of "Oreshnik" missile 30 minutes before the strike on Ukraine.

On 26 November, the NATO-Ukraine Council meets due to Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile to strike Ukraine.

Later, media reported that the Verkhovna Rada cancelled the meeting on 22 November due to information about a possible strike on the government quarter in Kyiv.

The Defence Intelligence reported that Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro on November 21 with a ballistic missile, probably from the Kedr guided missile system.

Watch more: Ukrainian sniper eliminates two occupiers at distance of 800 meters. VIDEO