Russia to continue testing Oreshnik missile - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the successful test of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, which was used by the ruscists to hit the Dnipro on 21 November. Russia plans to mass-produce this weapon.

He said this during a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence, the military-industrial complex and missile weapons developers, as quoted by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, Censor.NET reports.

‘Russia will continue to test the latest missiles, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and the nature of security threats,’ the Kremlin leader said.

According to Putin, the decision to mass-produce the Oreshnik has already been ‘made and practically organised’. The system will be put into service with the Russian missile forces, he added.

‘No one in the world has such a weapon yet, but sooner or later it will appear in other countries,’ he says.

‘The Oreshnik system is not a strategic weapon, it is not an ICBM, it is not a weapon of mass destruction, it is a precision weapon,’ Putin said.

The Russian dictator says that the Oreshnik is not a modernisation of old Soviet systems, but is instead based on the latest Russian developments.

Putin also said that Russia is working on a series of medium- and shorter-range missiles. In particular, several Russian systems are currently being tested and are also planned to be mass-produced. In addition, the Kremlin leader added, Russia is developing several other systems similar to the Oreshnik.

Russia uses a ballistic missile against Ukraine

On November 21, 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed this use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU says that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks but is playing a "nuclear gambit."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says that Russia tested an intermediate-range Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting the Dnipro.

The Kremlin said that Russia had warned the US about the launch of "Oreshnik" missile 30 minutes before the strike on Ukraine.

On 26 November, the NATO-Ukraine Council meets due to Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile to strike Ukraine.

Later, media reported that the Verkhovna Rada cancelled the meeting on 22 November due to information about a possible strike on the government quarter in Kyiv.

The Defence Intelligence reported that Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro on November 21 with a ballistic missile, probably from the Kedr guided missile system.

