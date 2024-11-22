Ukrainian sniper eliminates two occupiers at distance of 800 meters. VIDEO

Footage of Ukrainian snipers targeting the Russian occupiers.

The relevant videos were published by the telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.

In the first video, a shooter from the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Forces Center shoots down enemies like in a shooting range, afterwards, there is a powerful strike into into their hideout.

At first, from a distance of 800 metres, he elegantly eliminated the occupier right through the thermal imager he was using to monitor him, and seconds later, he classically beheaded his comrade.

Watch more: SOF sniper eliminates landing personnel of two Russian APC-82A in Kursk region. VIDEO