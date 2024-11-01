SOF sniper eliminates landing personnel of two Russian APC-82A in Kursk region. VIDEO

A Ukrainian sniper from the 8th Regiment of the SOF, like in a shooting gallery, kills landing personnel of two Russian APCs-82A, which were ambushed in the Kursk region of Russia and are forced to crawl across the open terrain, making them an excellent target.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

