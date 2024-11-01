ENG
Two dozen North Koreans in trench in Kursk Oblast throw back their heads and watching Ukrainian drone’s ammunition falling on them. VIDEO

A video of a Ukrainian drone operator dropping ammunition into a cramped trench in the Kursk region was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that there are at least two dozen soldiers in the shelter. Some of them throw back their heads and are watching at the flight of the ammunition. The author of the publication claims that the Ukrainian soldier is attacking the North Korean military.

