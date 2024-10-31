Surviving Korean from DPRK about battle with Ukrainians: "Russian dogs threw us into attack. Brothers Kim and Minho died instantly. Ukrainians killed everyone, and I was crushed by corpses". VIDEO

A video was posted online in which a supposedly surviving Korean from the DPRK tells about his unit's first battle with Ukrainians in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a bandaged man in the recording says that their 40-man unit was thrown to storm Ukrainian positions without being provided with the necessary supplies.

"There were about 40 of us. Now all of us are dead, and I am left alone with nothing to lose. Russian dogs rushed us to attack and we came under fire from artillery and drones. "Baba Yaga" is a demon from hell. My brothers Kim and Minho died instantly. Kim's head was blown off, and I was crushed by dead bodies. The Russians promised us that we would build fortifications and guard military objects, but they sent us to assault near Kursk. Ukrainians killed everyone, and the responsibility for these deaths lies with the Russian army and President Putin. He deceived our great leader, the sun-faced Kim Jong-un. This is a real meat grinder and it hasn't happened for more than 50 years. My grandfather used to talk about the war, but this war is a real hell. The Russians gave us nothing, they threw us into battle without prior reconnaissance, without ammunition, without proper weapons. Ukrainians have excellent military technology that the Russians do not have, and we were used as bait. President Putin, your army is weak and will lose this war because of the chaos in your army. This is not a war, this is a slaughter. I survived by chance, no one was going to evacuate me, but I was able to get out on my own..." the Korean says in the recording.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers are moving towards the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

