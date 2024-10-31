Naked "hero of smo" staged pogrom in grocery store in occupied Yenakiieve. VIDEO
A naked "hero of smo" came naked to a grocery store in occupied Yenakiieve, dispersed customers and created a mess.
According to Censor.NET, the unusual visitor was captured by a surveillance camera installed in the store.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password