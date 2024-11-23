NATO Secretary General Rutte meets with Trump to discuss global security issues

On November 22, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with US President-elect Donald Trump in the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

"They discussed a range of global security issues facing the Alliance," NATO spokeswoman Farah Dahlallah said in a brief statement.

Read more: NATO should help Ukraine end war through negotiations, but from position of strength, - Rutte

Yesterday, the Alliance did not respond to a request for comment on media reports that Rutte had arrived to meet with Trump.

A few days after Trump's victory in the US election, former Dutch Prime Minister Rutte expressed his desire to meet with the newly elected American leader and discuss, among other things, the threat posed by military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

The Secretary General and his team also met with members of the President-elect's national security team and Congressman Mike Waltz, who may become the White House National Security Advisor.