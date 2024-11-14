NATO should help Ukraine end war through negotiations, but from position of strength, - Rutte

It is up to Ukraine to decide when to start negotiations with Russia to end the war. Western allies should continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv so that it can negotiate from a position of strength.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a joint press conference with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Censor.NET reports.

Only the Ukrainian government can decide whether to start negotiations with Russia and how to end this war. But they must do so from a position of strength. That is why we need to continue to deliver defense assistance to Ukraine to enable them to be in a position of strength when they make that decision," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Rutte also reiterated that Kyiv's path to NATO membership is "irreversible."

"We are building a bridge (for Ukraine in NATO - ed.), with the allocation of 40 billion euros, with the creation of the Command in Wiesbaden, with all the security agreements that the Allies have concluded with Ukraine at the bilateral level. This is all a contribution to Ukraine's future in NATO," the Alliance Secretary General added.

