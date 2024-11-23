Ministry of Internal Affairs and Holodomor Museum published thousands of criminal cases about Holodomor

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with the Holodomor Museum, has digitized and published thousands of criminal cases related to the actions of Soviet executioners.

This was announced on Telegram channel by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Holodomor is a grave and cynical crime against humanity. It is a tragedy of the Ukrainian people caused by Russia. This is confirmed by documents and eyewitness accounts of those events. This is what Russia is doing now, torturing captured soldiers and civilians with starvation," he said.

According to Klymenko, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with the Holodomor Museum, has digitized and published thousands of criminal cases related to the actions of Soviet torturers.

Photocopies of more than a thousand archival cases are already available on the electronic map, as well as information about the same number of documents destroyed in 1956.

"These materials prove that the famine was a deliberate tool to subdue the Ukrainian people. We must remember this in order to never give up our freedom," the Ukrainian minister summarized.