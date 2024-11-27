ENG
Ukrainian artillery men destroyed BM-21 Grad MLRS, two self-propelled guns and truck of occupiers. VIDEO

UAV operators of the "Safari" assault regiment of the "Rage" brigade of the National Police of Ukraine ensured coordinated work of Ukrainian artillerymen during attacks on Russian equipment. Under the drones' adjustment, a BM-21 Grad MLRS, an Ural truck and two 2C7 Pion self-propelled guns of the occupiers were detected and destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel published a video showing the destruction of enemy equipment.

