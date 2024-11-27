DPRK prepares to transfer additional ballistic missiles to Russia, - US Ambassador to UN Wood

North Korea plans to send Russia new ballistic missiles in addition to more than a hundred already delivered, which Moscow uses to attack Ukraine.

This was announced at a meeting of the UN Security Council by US Deputy Permanent Representative Robert Wood, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The DPRK is preparing to transfer even more ballistic missiles," the US representative said.

He noted that the DPRK had previously illegally transferred more than 18,000 containers of ammunition and related materials, as well as more than 100 ballistic missiles.

"All of them have been used to strike populated areas such as Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia," Wood said.

He also stressed that the United States has information that Russia is using a large number of 170-mm self-propelled artillery pieces and 240-mm multiple launch rocket systems made in North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

According to him, in return, Russia has transferred air defense systems to North Korea. In addition, Pyongyang receives other supplies, including fuel, technology, and dual-use equipment.

At the same time, the U.S. representative pointed out that China has influence and the potential to influence the regime in Pyongyang and "must immediately use this influence to prevent further escalation of the conflict."

Wood also pointed out that the Kremlin continues to ignore its responsibilities as a permanent member of the Security Council, abandoning its commitments, which undermines international peace and security.