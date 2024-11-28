Ruscists attacked energy facilities - Halushchenko

Once again, the energy sector is under massive enemy attack. On the morning of 28 November, Russians attacked energy facilities across Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

"Attacks on energy facilities are taking place throughout Ukraine," he said in a statement.

"Ukrenergo", the transmission system operator, has urgently introduced emergency power cuts. As soon as the security situation allows, the consequences will be clarified.

