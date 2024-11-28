Ruscists shot 5 captured AFU soldiers near Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region - Prosecutor General’s Office

The Russian military shot dead 5 captured Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"On 24 November 2024, near the village of Novadarivka, Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region, where active hostilities are ongoing, servicemen of the Russian armed forces shot five Ukrainian defenders out of six taken prisoner," the statement said.

The occupiers' army unit has been identified, and its servicemen are currently being checked for involvement in this crime.

Investigators also received a video recording of the shooting.

Previously, it was reported that the Russian occupiers had shot 5 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in Donetsk region.

