Ruscists shot 5 unarmed captives of AFU near Vuhledar - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

Russian invaders captured five unarmed Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, who were later shot dead.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that on 2 October 2024, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vuhledar.

"During the offensive, the occupiers captured five unarmed Ukrainian defenders. They killed one of them in a forest belt, and four of them were taken to the road under the sights of automatic weapons, where they were also shot," the prosecutor's office said.

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime, the Prosecutor General's Office emphasises.

Urgent investigative and search activities are underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.





Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that on 10 November 2024, during an assault on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novodmytrivka, Pokrovsk district, the Russian military took two Ukrainian soldiers prisoner. After that, they forced the prisoners to undress and took them at gunpoint through a forest plantation, where they were shot.

Russian invaders also allegedly shot Ukrainian prisoners of war who were surrounded in the Kursk region.