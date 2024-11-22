Occupiers attack residential sector of Kramatorsk with cluster munitions. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, on 22 November, at around 10:15 a.m., Russians attacked a residential sector of Kramatorsk with cluster munitions, killing a woman and wounding others.

According to Censor.NET, the consequences of the cluster shelling of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region were shown at the Main Department of the National Police in Donetsk region.

As noted, according to preliminary data, the occupiers fired cluster munitions from Tornado-S MLRS.

A 41-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling. Two men, aged 34 and 39, sustained shrapnel wounds to their backs and legs. The wounded are being provided with medical assistance.

In addition, at least 7 civilian objects were damaged: 5 apartment blocks and private houses, 2 cars.

It is reported that the examination of the affected area is ongoing. An investigative team, paramedics and police explosive experts are working at the scene. Together with the rescuers of the State Emergency Service, they are detecting and defusing unexploded cluster munitions.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said that today, on 22 November, the enemy attacked Krasnotorka, a suburb of Kramatorsk, resulting in 1 person killed and 2 wounded.











