Occupiers shelled school in Kramatorsk

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 13, racists hit the territory of a school in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"On the afternoon of November 13, Russia attacked Kramatorsk again. According to preliminary information, an enemy munition hit the territory of one of the city's general secondary education institutions," the statement said.

No information on casualties has been received so far.

It is noted that the school was damaged, in particular, the shock wave smashed the windows. The final consequences of the enemy shelling are still being clarified.

