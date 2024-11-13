ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9720 visitors online
News War
787 0

Occupiers shelled school in Kramatorsk

Окупанти обстріляли школу у Краматорську

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 13, racists hit the territory of a school in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"On the afternoon of November 13, Russia attacked Kramatorsk again. According to preliminary information, an enemy munition hit the territory of one of the city's general secondary education institutions," the statement said.

No information on casualties has been received so far.

It is noted that the school was damaged, in particular, the shock wave smashed the windows. The final consequences of the enemy shelling are still being clarified.

Read more: Invaders attack car in Kupiansk with drone, wounding man

Author: 

Kramatorsk (273) shoot out (12972) school (164)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 