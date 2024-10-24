ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6792 visitors online
News Photo
1 797 2

Russians shell Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka post office in Donetsk region: 2 people killed. PHOTOS

On 24 October 2024, at about 16:30, the Russian army shelled the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops attacked a post office. As a result of the hostile attack, a 19-year-old employee and a 21-year-old citizen sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Another man, 37 years old, was taken to a medical facility with a mine-blast injury. He is being provided with qualified assistance.

According to the prosecutor's office, the type of weapon used by the Russian Armed Forces and the final number of victims are being established.

Read more: 3 people killed in shelling of Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region

Наслідки російського удару по поштовому відділенню в Олексієво-Дружківці

На місці обстрілу в Олексієво-Дружківці спалахнула пожежа
Автівки знищені російським обстрілом

Author: 

Kramatorsk (296) shoot out (13631) victims (997) Donetska region (3924)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 