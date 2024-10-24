3 people killed in shelling of Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region

Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk community in the Donetsk region, killing 3 people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

"Two men aged 58 and 65 were killed in Zelene, 3 houses were damaged. A 63-year-old woman died in Dachanske and a house was damaged," the head of the region said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians are trying to actively storm the Pokrovsk direction and conduct frequent attacks on Selydove.

The Guardian stated that the DPRK military could be sent to Pokrovsk or other eastern frontline areas for winter assaults.

Reuters reported that in eastern Ukraine, the occupiers continue their offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk. Their goal is probably to seize a mine that produces a special type of coal - coking coal.

