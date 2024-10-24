80% of critical infrastructure is destroyed in Pokrovsk - CMA
As of October 24, 80% of the critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, was destroyed.
As Censor.NET informs, the Pokrovsk CMA said in a telegram.
Over the past day, the private sector of the northern part of Pokrovsk came under attack by Russian troops. Two private houses came under fire.
A gas pipe was broken as a result of the enemy shelling. 54 residents were left without gas supply. There were no casualties.
The CMA reported that as of October 24, 80% of the city's critical infrastructure had been destroyed.
The administration noted that the enemy is cynically destroying everything the community depends on.
"Save your lives! Evacuate!" the CMA called.
On October 18, it was reported that about 12,000 residents and 59 children remained in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Fortifications are being set up on the streets and there will be no heating season in the city. Amid the deteriorating security situation, residents are being urged to evacuate.
