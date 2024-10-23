Border guards eliminate 8 occupiers, destroy MTLB and Russian howitzer in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, operators of the Phoenix air defence system eliminated 8 occupiers in less than a week and wounded another dozen. They also destroyed a D-30 howitzer, an occupier vehicle, a light armoured multipurpose tractor and destroyed 2 field ammunition depots in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment's Telegram channel.

