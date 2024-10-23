Ukrainian Red Cross office in Kurakhove destroyed as result of shelling by occupiers. PHOTOS

Today, on 23 October, the Russian occupiers shelled the town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, destroying the cultural centre that houses the office of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

This is reported on the Facebook page of the Red Cross of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, a cultural centre, which housed the office of the Mariinka district organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross, was destroyed. The technical and material assets of the organisation were destroyed," the statement said.

It is noted that no staff or volunteers were injured during the attack.

"We categorically condemn the violation of international humanitarian law, the shelling of civilian objects and humanitarian organisations," the Ukrainian Humanitarian Centre added.





