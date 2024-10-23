ENG
Ruscists attack car in Zaporizhzhia: two men are killed

РФ вдарила по авто на Запоріжжі: загинули 2 чоловіків

Russians attacked a civilian car in the Vasyliv district of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The car was moving between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

The Russian strike killed two men - 40 and 73 years old.

