Foreign fighters from 28th SMB, together with their Ukrainian comrades, repel attack by enemy assault group near Toretsk. VIDEO

Foreign soldiers from the 28th Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign repelled an attack by an enemy assault group near Toretsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle was posted online.

"The foreign volunteers of the 28th Brigade note with irony: "They organised it in such a way that even the faggots are pitied". The occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to take Toretsk from the flank, storming Ukrainian positions in small groups and hoping for a numerical advantage. The footage clearly shows active fighting on the Ukrainian side: constant shelling from grenade launchers and machine guns. The soldiers are confidently holding their defence from the trenches. Air support significantly strengthens the position - drones accurately finish off the enemy," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Enemy attacks in east with small infantry groups around clock, but there is no advance in Toretsk and in area of Chasiv Yar - Luhansk OTG