"Dragon’s teeth" are being installed in Pokrovsk, there will be no heating season. Citizens are urged to evacuate - CMA

As of October 18, about 12,000 residents and 67 children remain in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Fortifications are being set up on the streets. Amid the deteriorating security situation, residents are urged to evacuate.

This is stated in the story of the Orbita TV channel, which was published by the Pokrovsk CMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Concrete pyramids in a residential area are, unfortunately, the present-day Pokrovsk. The enemy is gradually destroying the city, just like it did to Bakhmut and Avdiivka. As promised, rescuers, police officers, social service workers and utility workers are staying on the ground to the last. But it is already known for sure that there will be no heating season in the city," the report says.

The story says that 40% of Pokrovsk is completely without electricity, while Rodynske and 10 villages around Pokrovsk remain without power.

"Infrastructurally, Pokrovsk has lost 80% of itself," the story says.

Read more: Most difficult situation is in Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar - RMA

The head of Pokrovsk CMA, Serhii Dobriak, addressed the residents and urged them to leave if they see "dragon teeth" being installed.

According to him, there are still some warming centers in some places to keep people warm, but the situation will change if the frontline approaches and the shelling intensifies.

It is reported that 12 thousand people, including 67 children, remain in the city.

Evacuation buses run from Pokrovsk every day, the report adds.

See more: She helped to collect information for offensive to Pokrovsk: Russia’s FSS agent was exposed - SSU. PHOTO