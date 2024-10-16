She helped to collect information for offensive to Pokrovsk: Russia’s FSS agent was exposed - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU prevented an FSS agent who was spying for the enemy in Donetsk region from fleeing to Russia. She was "leaking" locations of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector to the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

It is noted that after performing hostile tasks near the frontline, the informant arrived in Kirovohrad region, from where she planned to leave as a "migrant" to the European Union and then to Russia.

SSU counter-intelligence officers disrupted the plans of the Russian agent and detained her in a rented apartment where she was preparing to leave for Russia.

The task of an FSS agent

According to the investigation, the suspect was a 38-year-old resident of Selydove, Donetsk region. The woman was a member of the FSS agent network, which was neutralised in October 2023 during a SSU special operation in the region.

Then the SSU detained two adjusters who were monitoring the routes of heavy armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdiivka area.

For the sake of secrecy, all three agents acted separately, but had a common supervisor from the FSS.

The main targets of the enemy were fortifications and artillery positions of Ukrainian troops, which were restraining the advance of the occupiers' assault groups towards Pokrovsk.

Suspicion of the intruder

During the search, the detainee's Russian passport and mobile phone, which she used to communicate with her curator, were seized.

The SSU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

