Recruited through dating sites: SSU detains FSS adjuster in Sumy. PHOTO

An informant of the Russian Federal Security Service who was reconnoitering the locations of the Defence Forces in the Donetsk region and Sumy was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Most of all, the Russians were interested in the coordinates of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk direction.

The 23-year-old resident of Pokrovsk was recruited by the FSS through a "honey trap" when he was looking for a date on dating websites.

Read more: SSU naval drones have already hit 11 Russian warships, - SSU spokesman Dekhtiarenko

"The defendant was approached by a representative of the Russian special service and offered to get to know each other 'better'. Later, she sent the young man to go around the area near Pokrovsk, where he was secretly recording the positions of the Defence Forces. The defendant also reported to the occupiers on the consequences of enemy air strikes on the city. After reconnaissance raids near the eastern front, the FSS "sent" its informant to Sumy region to monitor the work of Ukrainian air defence on the border with Russia," the statement said.

The man rented an apartment in Sumy and set up an observation post in it.

He installed a mobile phone with additional power supplies on the windowsill of the house, which was broadcasting air attacks on the city to the FSS online.

Read more: Ukraine’s Security Service destroyed 1226 enemy tanks - every eighth one destroyed on battlefield, - Dekhtiarenko’s spokesman

The SSU detained the offender and seized the phones he used in his reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of Russia.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The man is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Read more: SSU detains one of Kremlin’s "SMO" ideologues against Ukraine, Chystilin. PHOTO